MPD seeking input from community on reasonable use of force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is seeking public opinion when it comes to their reasonable use of force techniques.

The department is asking the citizens of Memphis to take an 8-minute survey in order to help them understand the expectations of those they have sworn to protect.

“Providing this survey to the citizens of Memphis is a proactive measure to allow civilians an opportunity to experience first-hand what our officers face on a daily basis. It further allows us, as a law enforcement agency to understand what the public perceives to be reasonable force used by an officer,” said Director Michael Rallings.

To access the survey, click here.

Be sure to enter the Agency Code “MEMCIV17.”