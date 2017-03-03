Memphis teacher’s unconventional classroom ritual goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis teacher is getting some national attention for the unconventional, but highly effective way he starts each day.

Earlier this week, WREG showed you how W.E.B. DuBois social studies teacher Michael Scruggs runs around his students chanting a motivational mantra.

"I am number one! I have everything it takes to be number one! I am successful! I am great! I will come with a purpose! My day will be great! Scholars get scholarships! I get scholarships! We all get scholarships," said Scruggs.

Now, others across the country are taking notice of what he is accomplishing in the classroom.

Scruggs story has been shared by a number of news organizations across the country. He was also interview by CNN and the CBS morning show and even talked to producers of the Ellen Show about a possible segment.

One video posted by a network morning show has already received well over a million hits.

"I never thought in my wildest dreams that this would happen, but it just shows you that God can do bigger things than you can ever imagine. So, this is a blessing," said Scruggs.

Scrugg's students are also excited about the national exposure and so are his bosses.

"I'm excited and glad that we are able to expose some good and positive things that are going on," said Principal Angela Jackson.

Scruggs is hoping what he has been doing for nearly a decade will inspire other teachers to do whatever it takes to motivate their students to learn.

"We just want them to do better and better things. So, I hope teachers will really go in with a different fire and just inspire their students and motivate them to be better, said Scruggs.

Scruggs says many of his former students can still recite the mantra.