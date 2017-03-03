Memphis man indicted for murder after victim identifies him
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge.
Police say 21-year-old Anthony Pope told them he was shot by Zahary Thompson August 29, 2016.
Pope later died of his injuries.
The shooting happened at a small store in the 3900 block of Hawkins Mill Road.
Thompson, 29, turned himself in, saying Pope shot at him first.
Police say a videotape showed only Thompson fired.
Family members said the entire thing was over a woman.
35.149534 -90.048980