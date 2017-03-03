× Memphis man convicted of soliciting, raping minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man will soon be sentenced on several sex charges involving a 12-year-old girl.

According to authorities, the child’s mother called police back in March 2014 after she found Ronnell Barclay Jr. had been sharing nude photos with the minor through Facebook. He even met the girl and raped her.

Barclay Jr. was convicted of aggravated sexual battery, rape and six counts of solicitation of a minor through electronic means.

He is scheduled to be sentenced next month.