× Man charged with hitting officer after shoplifting in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Memphis man is locked up in Southaven after police say he crashed into several officers’ cars while trying to get away with shoplifting.

Oliver Peyton is charged with aggravated assault on an officer, shoplifting and felony fleeing.

Police say early Thursday morning Peyton left the Walmart store with a computer and set off an alarm.

Police say when an officer tried to stop him, Peyton jumped in a car and the door of his vehicle knocked down the officer.

Then they say his car hit two Southaven police squad cars and two DeSoto County deputy cars before he was finally taken into custody.

The officer who was hit was not seriously hurt.