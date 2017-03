MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLG reporting a large outage for a short time Friday morning.

Close to 3,000 customers were affected around 10 a.m.

The outage ran from the midtown section of I-240 east to Semmes Street and from Crump Avenue South almost to I-240.

MLGW took the circuit down in that area as a precaution due to a house fire where a firefighter was injured.