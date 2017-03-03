× DOJ ends MPD police reform program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Department of Justice has ended a police reform program with the Memphis Police Department after saying the City did not submit the necessary paperwork for the program to proceed.

Shannon Long, with the DOJ released the following story, “The COPS Office and the City were not able to execute a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) within a reasonable time period, which limited the work that could be conducted to date. While several deadlines to provide a signed MOA to the COPS Office were missed, the door remains open and we stand ready to work with the Memphis Police Department to provide other training and technical assistance resources as available and necessary. We will look forward to hearing from the City about ways to discuss how we can help meet their needs.”

The Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program was launched last October at the request of Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings and Mayor Jim Strickland.

“The purpose of collaborative reform is to improve trust between agencies and the communities they serve and to provide a means for organizational transformation,” said DOJ, COPS Chief Noble Wray at the time it was announced.

“The Department of Justice’s COPS Office will no longer proceed with the collaborative reform process with the City of Memphis and Memphis Police Department. The COPS Office has made other technical assistance and training resources available to the Memphis Police Department, and looks forward to exploring those options with representatives of the city and police department. The COPS Office appreciates the leadership of MPD and the City of Memphis for requesting assistance from the Department of Justice and supports their efforts as they continue to move forward and advance community policing and strengthen relationships in their community.”

The COPS program was launched in 1995.

The process was supposed to run for two years.