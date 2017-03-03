Closing plant holds job fair to help current workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATESVILLE, Miss. -- Five days a week for the last 25 years, Catherine Black said her veteran brother-in-law has showed up to work at the Batesville Casket Company.

But just weeks from now, he'll be showing up for his last day at work.

The plant is shifting operations to Mexico. Black's loved one and close to 200 others will be out of work.

"They`re putting in job applications, they`re going online, they`re going through WIN."

To help with the search, the Batesville Casket Company put together a job fair at the plant, which Joe Azar with the Panola Partnership, said consisted of several local companies.

"I wanted to pay them a compliment for doing what they`re doing, but also I still want them to reconsider what they`re doing."

Azar said he hears at least 20 employees will end up staying in Batesville until June, but he wants all 200 to continue to have jobs here, as long as Batesville continues making caskets.

"They don`t need to be taking these jobs to Mexico. We build the best caskets in the world."

In the meantime, Black said she has high hopes for her brother-in-law's future post-casket plant.

"If he gets a job, that`s great. But he; you know, God will take care of him. He always has."