Caught On Cam: Dad drinks in bar while baby is out in car during snowstorm

WISCONSIN — A man is facing some serious charges after it was discovered he left his daughter in his car during a snowstorm while he went inside a bar to drink.

Surveillance videos were rolling at the Redliner the night Merriett Cox came in for a drink. At first, he seemed okay, but after only one drink, the bartender said he was obviously drunk.

The bartender took away the man’s keys and was trying to get a cab to take the man home, when Cox asked the bar owner to check on “his girl.” That’s when they realized he had left his 2-month-old child in the car.

She had been alone for nearly three hours.

Police on the scene changed the baby’s diaper and fed her while officers placed Cox under arrest. He was ordered not to have any contact with his child.

The child was taken to the hospital to be examined, then was released to her mother.

“The child’s mother was working,” said Menasha Police Chief Tim Styka. “Mom was putting in 12- to 14-hour days and when mom found out about it, she was crushed, upset, angry, horrified.”

The child is expected to be okay.