LAKELAND, Tenn. — The Canada Road I-40 overpass is currently closed.

Our Corie Ventura said the first report there was a car accident.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a man had a possible heart attack and hit construction equipment in the area.

The man died on the scene.

The Canada Road exit bridge is blocked it is considered a crime scene, more news to come @cityoflakeland #LakelandTN pic.twitter.com/Wzpi74mGRe — Lakeland Currents (@LakelandTNNews) March 3, 2017