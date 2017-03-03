Byhalia Assault Survivor Turns 100

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYHALIA, Miss. -- A Byhalia woman celebrates her 100th birthday years after surviving a brutal attack in her home.

Pat 'Nan' Crum celebrated this incredible milestone surrounded by friends and family who were joyful she survived the ordeal. Crum is a mother, grandmother, great grandmother and even a great great grandmother.

In 2010, Crum was savagely attacked and beaten inside her Byhalia home. She managed to survive by pretending to be dead until her attackers left. One of the people who beat Crum was just a teenager and a second man was acquitted at trial.

"I surely have lived in an amazing house and raised some amazing children," Crum said.

When asked what her secret to living a long life was she replied, "Eat plenty of vegetables."