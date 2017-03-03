Armed Citgo robber wanted by Jonesboro Police

JONESBORO, Ark. — An intense scene for those at a local convenience store early Friday morning as a lone gunman brandished a firearm, demanding money.

According to Jonesboro Police, the incident happened at the Citgo store in the 3900 block of South Caraway.

The suspect rushed into the store with a pistol in tow, grabbed an unspecified amount from the clerk and ran back out the door.

If you can help authorities catch this young man, call Jonesboro Police at (870) 935-6710 or Crime Stoppers at (870) 935-7867.