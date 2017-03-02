× Two Transgender New Orleans Women Killed In 48 Hours

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Two transgender women in the New Orleans area have been killed within 48 hours.

Chyna Gibson was discovered gunned down Saturday night and Cierra McElveen was found stabbed to death Monday morning.

Police Commander Doug Eckert stated in a media conference that the two crimes so close together show a potential for increased violence against transgender people in the area. Eckert also stated that there is nothing yet indicating that the stabbing was a hate crime but, “If we learn that it’s a hate crime, of course, we’ll pursue the charges of that.”

Transgender activist, Daphne Dupree, told CNN affiliate WDSU-TV, “It’s scary because like a lot of the girls in New Orleans, they’re walking around like zombies, you know they have this little hidden fear that’s inside them to even go anywhere and I hear a lot of them talking about like ‘oh, I’m going to carry a gun.”

Authorities have not made any arrests in either case, which police say seem unrelated at this time, but are seeking the owner of a two-door black Chevrolet Camaro with chrome rims in connection with the investigation.