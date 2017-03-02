× Two hospitalized after overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital recovering after two separate shootings overnight.

The first shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Netherwood Ave. and Barksdale St. in the Glenview neighborhood.

Police believe the victim was shot during a domestic dispute inside a home.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center but no condition was given.

So far, police haven’t released any information about suspects in this case.

The second shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Highland Meadows Apartments on Airways Blvd. near the airport.

Police confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital but did not release any other details.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information that could help police.