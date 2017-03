MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted for vandalizing structures in the downtown area.

Recently there have been many reported cases of “tagging” that have caused thousands of dollars in damage. Two suspects responsible for some of the graffiti were captured on camera back in February, police said. They now need your help to identify them.

If you can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.