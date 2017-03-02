× State sets dates for special election to fill vacant District 95 seat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Election officials have released the dates for the primary and general election that will decide who will replace Mark Lovell following his resignation in mid-February.

The primary election will be held Thursday, April 27 with the general election almost two months later on Thursday, June 15. Each election requires there to be a 15-day early voting period.

Members of the Shelby County Election Commission will decide where those early-voting locations will be at their meeting on March 21.

“There will probably be one early voting location in Germantown and one in Collierville, but ultimately that decision is up to the commissioners,” said Linda Phillips with the Election Commission.

She also expects there to be 15 or 16 polling locations open on Election Day for residents of the 95th district to take advantage of.

For those wishing to run for the now empty seat, applications will be made available to the public on the Shelby County Commission website from March 21-27. Interviews will be conducted on Wednesday, March 29, with the official selection being made during the April 3 meeting.

Lovell resigned from his post in February amid allegations of inappropriate sexual contact.