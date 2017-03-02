Southaven PD hosting Operation Safe Surrender to dismiss warrants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. -- Have a bench warrant? Law enforcement and a judge want to help you get it dismissed.

The Southaven Police Department is offering help through Operation Safe Surrender. The program allows someone with a misdemeanor warrant to come before a judge, have their warrant dismissed and work out a payment plan.

"It’s not a trick. We’re going on our fourth year and it’s been working for us," said Lt. Mark Little with the Southaven Police Department.

If you talk to Southaven Police Operation Safe Surrender is working.

"The biggest thing is you got all these people out here who know they have warrants. It hinders them from getting jobs, it makes them nervous when they’re driving if they get stopped they know they have a warrant so it allows them an avenue to come in here and take care of it," explained Little.

He also said it also helps police and the courts clear their systems. Little told WREG over the last four years this has affected thousands.

"We push out anywhere from 1300 to 1600 letters weeks before this goes out. We try to reach out to everybody.”

Little explained officers do their best to track people down but often they find out addresses are no longer valid.

Next week’s Safe Surrender of course will vary from person to person but ultimately the goal is for the Judge to dismiss the warrant and work out a payment plan to resolve the issue.

In the years since the department has hosted the event no one has been arrested.

The Safe Surrender will be at Southaven Municipal Court, from Monday, March 6 from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, March 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.