Serial robbery suspect wanted by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for the man wanted in multiple auto burglaries in the Cooper Young and University of Memphis areas.

During each crime, the suspect targets vehicles in parking lots or at gas stations. He sneaks in and steals purses from inside, before the victims even know what’s happening.

He was last seen driving a mint green 2004-2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx station wagon with 4 doors and two sunroofs.

If you can help authorities catch this man, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.