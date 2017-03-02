× Report: VP Pence used private email account to conduct business while governor

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence reportedly used a private email account to conduct public business, including Homeland Security matters, while he was governor.

Records of the emails were obtained by the IndyStar through a public records request.

Pence reportedly communicated via his personal AOL account with top advisers on topics ranging from security gates at the governor’s residence to the state’s response to terror attacks across the globe.

“We obtained about 30 e-mails through a public records request and the e-mails themselves don’t , that we received, don’t contain too much in the way sensitive information- there are e-mails when Pence asks updated on investigations in one case – his homeland security advisor relays an update from the FBI regarding the arrest of several people on terror related charges,” said IndyStar reporter, Tony Cook.

Cyber-security experts said the emails raise concerns about whether such sensitive information was adequately protected from hackers.

The IndyStar reported that Pence’s person account was hacked last summer.

Pence’s office in Washington released a statement saying, ” As governor, Mr. Pence fully complied with Indiana law regarding email use and retention.”