Priscilla Presley talks about Elvis and Graceland expansion, Whitehaven and Lisa Marie

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Priscilla Presley, the former wife of the King of Rock 'N Roll, returns to the Whitehaven community where she and Elvis called home. She helped unveil the new entertainment complex called "Elvis Presley's Memphis."

"The experience of having Elvis Presley's Memphis, what a journey. I think this is really the full gamut of who Elvis Presley was, what he obtained through his life and music and even before that with his humble beginnings," Priscilla said.

From humble beginnings to super stardom, Priscilla said it's important to have this new 200,000-square foot, $45 million project to help tell Elvis' story in museums, exhibits, performance halls and restaurants.

"I fell a very rewarding feeling to be able to finally have this and express the man, who he was and always will be for his legacy for sure."

It's a legacy that has attracted more than 20 million fans to Graceland.

"Obviously, it says people are still interested, people are still coming, the numbers still go up, they're interested in who he was. We have more young people coming to Graceland and now the Guest House at Graceland wanting to know. Forty years and Elvis is still attracting."

Priscilla said it was also imperative to have Elvis Presley's Memphis in Whitehaven, a place Elvis loved.

"I felt it was quite neglected for a while. I think people were moving out and it changed a lot. I think now with what we're doing and we are bringing it back up again and really beautifying the streets, the area around, and hopefully, it'll kick off others to do the same."

Priscilla also talked to about Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie and her contentious divorce from musician Michael Lockwood, and the well-being of the former couple`s daughters, 8-year-old twin girls, Finley and Harper Lockwood.

"Like I said on my Facebook, I do have the children. They are doing great. They have never been in social services. I wanted to clear that up and we will see. We are sorting it all out and hopefully soon it will all be fine."

It's all as the Presley name and legacy continue to live on today.