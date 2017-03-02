New Graceland entertainment complex opens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new $45 million entertainment complex has opened at Graceland.

The 200,000 square foot facility offers a ‘fully-immersive Elvis and pop culture experience to celebrate the most popular entertainer of all time.’

The complex features what are being called ‘state-of-the art, engaging and interactive exhibitions, attractions and an entirely new visitor experience.’

It is built behind the current visitors center on the site of the former Craft Manor apartments.

In October, the $92 million The Guest House at Graceland hotel opened.

Elvis Presley Enterprises says it is investing a total of $137 million in the Whitehaven community and creating more than 500 new jobs.