MS bill citing domestic violence as grounds for divorce killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSISSIPPI -- There are about a dozen grounds for divorce in the state of Mississippi ranging from impotency, to habitual drunkeness and drug use.

There's also habitual cruel and inhuman treatment, which some say could include domestic violence. Others, like Lorine Kady with the House of Grace Women's Shelter, said the law needs to be more specific.

"Without it being listed, judges can always come up with a reason."

A reason, she said, not to grant the divorce.

Kady was an ardent supporter of Senate Bill 2703, which would have specifically listed domestic violence as legal grounds for divorce. She said when women end up having to stay married to their abuser, it ultimately makes it harder for them to escape the abuse, because they're still legally tied to that person.

"Who gets the house? Who gets the car? Who has the children?"

On Thursday, we tried to get in touch with Representative Andy Gipson, the lawmaker who killed the bill. He never got back to us, but on his Facebook page he writes his reason for doing so was because, like others, he believes the current habitual cruel and inhuman treatment clause already covers domestic violence.