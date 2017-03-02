× Man rescued from mobile home crushed by tree in storm

TYRONZA, Ark. — Luck was on Richard Snow’s side after high winds sent a huge tree crashing onto his mobile home early Wednesday morning while he slept.

65-mile-per-hour winds snapped the tree right in half, crushing his mobile home like a tin can and trapping him inside.

Incredibly, he wasn’t even hurt.

But if he had been in another part of the home, things might have turned out much differently.

“I just sat up and there it was,” Snow said. I didn’t know it was a tree at first.”

Snow says he was sound asleep when his mobile home began shaking.

Then, he says he heard a loud boom and the tree came crashing down on top of it.

He called 911, and within minutes, crews were on the scene to help pull him from a small window.

“He was standing inside a window looking through the tree at us and told us that he was alright and we got him out through another window,” said Tyronza Fire Chief David Wood.

Snow had to use a crowbar to pry his jammed front door open and pull his dog out.

Just yards away, a trampoline was hurled 20 feet into the air, landing in a tree.

Across town, there was more damage, but Wood says Snow’s home got the worst of it.

“Some roof damage, and some more trees uprooted – smaller trees – but this tree is the biggest one that we have down,” he said.

The storms were the talk of the tiny town Wednesday morning.

John Austin says when he first heard the strong winds, he thought it was a train.

“I never heard a sound like that,” he said. “I didn’t hear no whistle, but I kept hearing this sound – roaring that sounded like a train. But it wasn’t no train, so I took off running back to my apartment.”

Incredibly, no one was hurt.

“We’re blessed,” Wood said. “Definitely blessed.”

As Snow looks at what’s left of his home, he’s just trying to figure out where to begin with the cleanup.

“What a mess,” he said. “What a mess.”

Wood says the Tyronza Fire Department will help Snow with some of the cleanup on his property, but he’ll be responsible for the costs.