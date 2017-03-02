Loaded gun found at checkpoint in Memphis airport

Posted 11:22 am, March 2, 2017, by , Updated at 11:34AM, March 2, 2017
Photo: Memphis Airport

Photo: Memphis Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A loaded gun was found at Memphis International Airport Thursday.

A TSA officer found the gun at a checkpoint around 5:30 a.m.

The loaded Smith and Wesson .380 caliber pistol was discovered in a passenger’s carry-on bag.

The passenger was taken for questioning.

The TSA sent this reminder in a news release, “While firearms may be transported in checked baggage (provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded), they are prohibited in carry-on bags.”

This is the fourth firearm discovered at security checkpoints by TSA officers at MEM in 2017.

A total of 36 were found there in 2016.