× Loaded gun found at checkpoint in Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A loaded gun was found at Memphis International Airport Thursday.

A TSA officer found the gun at a checkpoint around 5:30 a.m.

The loaded Smith and Wesson .380 caliber pistol was discovered in a passenger’s carry-on bag.

The passenger was taken for questioning.

The TSA sent this reminder in a news release, “While firearms may be transported in checked baggage (provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded), they are prohibited in carry-on bags.”

This is the fourth firearm discovered at security checkpoints by TSA officers at MEM in 2017.

A total of 36 were found there in 2016.