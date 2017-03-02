× Lawson shines on Senior Night in a win over Tulane

MEMPHIS – It was Senior Night at FedExForum–so leave it to a sophomore to steal the show.

Dedric Lawson, playing in what just might be his final home game, scored a game high 29 points on 11 of 15 shooting to lead a huge second half rally in the Tigers 92-70 win over Tulane, snapping the U of M’s four game losing streak.

Lawson filled up the stat sheet with 8 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal helping the Tigers score 58 points in the second half.

The Tigers improve to 19-11 and 9-8 in the American Athletic Conference heading into their season finale at #14 SMU on Saturday.