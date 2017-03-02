× Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new African name

SPOKANE, Wa. — Former Spokane, Washington, NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal, who resigned amid criticism that she was passing herself off as black, has changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo.

Court documents show a judge granted her request on Oct. 7, 2016.

Her new name has origins in Africa.

Nkechi is a shortened version of Nkechinyere, which means “God’s Own.”

Diallo means “bold.”

The former Dolezal has acknowledged that she is “Caucasian biologically” but says she identifies as black.

Her race became a national topic of conversation in 2015 after a local news reporter questioned her on camera about her background.

She told Britain’s The Guardian newspaper last week that she can’t find a job and the only work she has been offered is in reality TV and porn.

Her memoir is set to be released later this month.