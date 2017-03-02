× First openly gay character for Disney in “Beauty and the Beast”

HOLLYWOOD — Disney’s live-action version of “Beauty and the Beast” features the company’s first openly gay character.

Director Bill Conden says LeFou, Gaston’s toady, is “somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston.”

Condon talked to Attitude magazine, “He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realizing that he has these feelings,” Condon said. “And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its payoff at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”

Conden won’t say exactly what that means.

The movie opens March 17.