× ‘Elvis Presley’s Memphis’ features new exhibits for fans of all ages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Thursday, Priscilla Presley was on hand for the ribbon cutting of the new “Elvis Presley’s Memphis.”

The entertainment and museum complex is five times bigger than the old visitor’s center and is filled with the biggest Elvis exhibit in the world.

Fans from across the world were on hand for the celebration fit for the king of rock and roll.

“I think this is amazing,” said Jocelyne Bellanjer, an Elvis fan from France. “You are doing amazing things in a few months. It’s impressive to little French people.”

The $45 million complex is phase two of a new Graceland experience for fans, one that kicked off last year with the opening of the Guest House at Graceland.

Along with the shops, there are two new restaurants and new exhibits that actually walk you through life as Elvis experienced it.

It’s an experience that Priscilla said Elvis would want to share.

“He always thought he would love to share the things that he was able to accomplish to get in his lifetime with his fans and even give them gifts.”