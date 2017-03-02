Commuter drives backwards in the middle of rush hour traffic

SACRAMENTO, CA. — It was a sight that many commuters didn’t expect to see during rush hour traffic — one of their fellow drivers going in reverse down a busy road.

The woman who captured the entire thing on camera didn’t want to be identified, but said she originally thought the white Crown Victoria was being towed as it was facing oncoming traffic. Suddenly the driver behind the wheel revved the engine and started driving backwards.

The joyride lasted about a mile, CNN reported.

The owner of the car has a long history of run-ins with the law, but it’s unclear if that person was behind the wheel at the time.