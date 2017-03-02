× Alabama student saves dozens of students after bus driver collapses

ALABAMA — An Alabama high school senior is being hailed a hero after taking actions that potentially saved the lives of more than two dozens student aboard a bus.

Jesse Frank was riding home from school last month when the bus he was riding suddenly veered off the road. As children around him started screaming, Frank said he looked to the driver, who was slumped over the wheel after suffering a medical emergency. He rushed to the front and immediately took action, CBS News reported.

With one hand on the steering wheel, the ROTC student used the other to press firmly on the brake, bringing the bus to a halt. He then dialed 911 and waited there patiently until help arrived.

“It didn’t seem that complicated in my head. I just planned out a few simple steps. I didn’t think it would be that hard to execute them,” said Frank to WIAT. “There were several elementary students crying. One of them asked to borrow my cellphone to make a phone call to their parents.”

After it was all said and done, Frank even stayed behind to comfort some of the smaller children still upset over the experience. In all, there were 38 students on the bus at the time.