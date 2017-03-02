Iowa Boy Sees Color For The First Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Thanks to a pair of glasses, a colorblind fourth grade boy from Iowa finally saw color for the first time.

Cayson Irlbeck had spent his entire life unable to see color until his father, Aaron Irlbeck, took video surprising his ten-year-old with glasses that would allow him to see every color.

The glasses, made by the California-based company Enchroma, were discovered by Cayson previously but he was unaware that his parents had purchased them. The company website stated that the glasses are an optical assistance device, not a cure for colorblindness and that in four out of five cases they are estimated to be effective in red-green colorblindness.

Cayson's awe and surprise were evident in the video, "That was so amazing...It was so colorful...It was weird I had never seen those colors before but I kind of knew what they were I don't know it was just awesome."