NEW YORK — Lego has announced a new set featuring the pioneering women of NASA

The set will include one of the women from the 20th Century Fox movie ‘Hidden Figures’, Katherine Johnson.

Some other characters anticipated are Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman in space, and Sally Ride, the first American woman in space.

Lego is still determining the final price and design of the set. No release date has been given yet.