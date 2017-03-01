Video goes viral of kid talking about growing weed

LOS ANGELES — Skylar Holt looks like a sweet little girl, but she has what seems to be a dark side: She and her family are growing weed at home.

Her dad, Dax Holt, wrote on Facebook how he learned about the alleged weed-growing operation when Skylar’s teacher told him she said they “have a ton of weed at home” and are “growing it.”

In a video Holt recorded, Skylar clarified there’s “just a little bit, but it’s going to grow a lot.”

She then said they would get the weed out and throw it somewhere else.

Skylar showed viewers the weed in her backyard. And while it may be harmful to having a perfectly groomed lawn, it’s not harmful to humans.

The video has been watched more than 125,000 times in just over a week and has more than 1,000 reactions.