× Trial for Zach Adams in Holly Bobo murder delayed

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — A judge has pushed back the trial date for Zach Adams.

He is charged with the murder of Holly Bobo in 2011.

Her remains were not found until 2014.

A trial for Adams was scheduled to start April 1 but has been pushed back to July 10, with jury selection starting July 6.

Reasons given by the judge for the delay include the Easter holiday and the anniversary of her death which is April 13.

Future hearings for the case will be held in Hardin County.

Learn more about the Holly Bobo case.