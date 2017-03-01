TeamHallieBea: Viral video encourages everyone to swab and join the bone marrow registry

FORT WORTH, Texas — It’s the viral video that’s taking over the internet, and it’s a massive project that brought together local filmmakers, TCU cheerleaders, Fort Worth Fire and Police and of course the main star: Hallie!

“We all donated our energy and our efforts to raise awareness for Hallie and for kids like her,” said Christ Hatchett, the filmmaker behind the video.

Nicolette Wicker, a TCU cheerleader, agreed, “It was really inspiring and we just wanted to work as a team and do everything that we can to spread the word,”

There’s a big purpose to the video. Hallie Barnard has an extremely rare condition known as Diamond Blackfan Anemia. The only cure is a bone marrow transplant, but so far there’s no bone marrow match for Hallie.

So Hallie’s Heroes was born in partnership with DKMS, to help Hallie, and other kids liker her, find a match.

“We need people swabbing,” said Shane Harmon, a Forth Worth firefighter. “That’s the main idea behind this video.”

So if you’re between the ages of 18 and 55 you can go to http://www.dkms.org/halliebarnard to try to be the match for someone like Hallie!

“They’ll send a kit to your house,” explained Fort Worth officer Brandi Kamper, “It’s a simple cheek swab and you could save a life.”

And it’s worth it, because kids like Hallie have quite the life ahead of them.

“I’m gonna be a vet,” Hallie said when asked about her life goals. “Also a dog rescuer and maybe even the first girl President of the United States!”

So sign up today, and “swab it off” for Hallie!