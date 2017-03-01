× Shelby County Commission sets timeline to select Mark Lovell’s replacement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County will have a new interim lawmaker in Nashville to replace Republican Mark Lovell in a little over a month, the Shelby County Commission announced on Wednesday.

Applications for the District 95 position will be made available to the public on the Shelby County Commission website from March 21-27. Interviews will be conducted on Wednesday, March 29, with the official selection being made during the April 3 meeting.

The appointed individual would then be able to head to Nashville on April 4.

County commissioners said they’d heard interest from dozens of candidates.

District 95 voters in Collierville, Eads and part of Germantown will eventually vote in a special election in 2017 to decide a permanent replacement.

According to the Tennessee Secretary of State, Gov. Bill Haslam will call for a special election; the primary will be 60 days later and the general election would be 100 days later.

It’s unclear when that election for District 95 will take place.

Lovell resigned from his post in February amid allegations of inappropriate sexual contact.