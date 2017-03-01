× Rape cases to extend convicts’ time behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two convicts currently serving time behind bars are having their stay extended after one was convicted of rape and the other pleaded guilty to rape charges, the District Attorney’s Office said.

On Wednesday, Jacquet Moore was sentenced to 60 years in prison after abducting a woman at gunpoint and raping her over 16 years ago in Whitehaven.

His no-parole sentence is scheduled to begin in 2020 once he serves another sentence stemming from another aggravated robbery case.

Moore has two more cold-case rape cases that are about to go to trial.

The second man, James Ratliff, pleaded guilty to raping a woman back in 2010, the District Attorney’s Office said.

In February 2010, the victim said she was walking along Elvis Presley Boulevard when the defendant asked if she needed a ride. When she accepted, he took her to a secluded spot and raped her.

Ratliff is currently serving 15 years for another rape case from the same year.