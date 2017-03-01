Police: Ole Miss football signee charged after breaking into home, stealing guns

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. — A University of Mississippi football signee has been charged after allegedly stealing more than 10 firearms from an acquaintance’s home.

Tae-Kion Reed, 19, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with burglary following the break-in over the weekend. A juvenile was also arrested in connection to the case, and more arrests are pending, authorities said.

UPDATE: Bond Set For Football Signee, Another Arrested https://t.co/KwtHqfCfQ7 pic.twitter.com/rT3QYIy9Ms — WCBI News (@WCBINEWS) March 1, 2017

Reed’s appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon and was given a $10,000 bond.

So far, authorities have recovered several of the stolen weapons, The Dispatch reported.