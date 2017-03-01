Police: Ole Miss football signee charged after breaking into home, stealing guns

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. — A University of Mississippi football signee has been charged after allegedly stealing more than 10 firearms from an acquaintance’s home.
Tae-Kion Reed, 19, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with burglary following the break-in over the weekend. A juvenile was also arrested in connection to the case, and more arrests are pending, authorities said.
Reed’s appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon and was given a $10,000 bond.
So far, authorities have recovered several of the stolen weapons, The Dispatch reported.
