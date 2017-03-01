× One dead after Perryville, Missouri tornado; 8-10 homes destroyed

PERRYVILLE, MO — One person was killed when an apparent tornado ripped through Perry County, Missouri, about 80 miles south of St. Louis late Tuesday night.

Eight to 10 homes near the small town of Perryville were badly damaged and winds were so strong that several vehicles were blown off of Interstate 55.

Perry County Clerk Jared Kutz said search and rescue crews were going door-to-door and checking the highway to see if there were other victims.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said in a statement that a tornado was confirmed in Perry County.

Authorities have not released any information about the person killed.