Mississippi man wanted for murder caught in Kansas

ELLSWORTH, KS — Alex Deaton, wanted for murder and attempted murder in Mississippi has been caught.

That information comes from KSNW-TV.

Deaton was taken into custody in Ellsworth, Kansas after police say he shot a convenience store clerk during a robbery in Pratt, Kansas.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Alex Bridges Deaton, 28, could be involved in multiple crimes in Mississippi that include the murder of his girlfriend and an attack on a female jogger in Rankin County.

Deaton is also a suspect in a robbery and shooting in New Mexico according to KRQE-TV.