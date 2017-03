× Mississippi inmate found dead in cell

PARCHMAN, Miss. — An inmate in the Mississippi State Penitentiary was found dead in his cell Wednesday morning.

It is unclear at this time how Myran Shanks, 36, died.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating the cause and manner of death.

Shanks was serving 30 years. He received five sentences from Panola and Tallahatchie counties in 1998 for residential burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, grand larceny and armed robbery.