Memphis Police Officer involved in three internal investigations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The officer involved in the shooting death of Alexio Allen back in March, has been involved in other internal investigations, WREG's Kristen Holloway has learned.

Allen was shot and killed last March after his sister called 911 because her brother was hearing voices. The files stated someone yelled "gun" when police got to the home on Dillard.

Officer Leon Dickson shot Allen because he said the man pointed a gun at him and he was scared for his life.

The shooting was ruled justified.

Before that, Officer Dickson was under investigation for shooting and killing George Golden outside a Walmart back in March of 2013. Authorities said he was a shoplifting suspect, who became irate and reached into his waistband as if he was concealing a weapon. Dickson opened fired on Golden. He also kicked the man.

Golden died ten days later at the hospital.

Officer Dickson was relieved of duty with pay for six months during the investigation of that incident. That investigation into Officer Dickson's actions found this shooting to be justified.

In April 2011, Officer Dickson shot at a man who fired shots toward officers while he was assisting in the arrest of a man at the Ridgecrest Apartments. No one was hit during this incident. Police said Dickson was justified in firing his weapon.

We checked and his personnel file showed in 2013 and 2014 his reliability "needs improvement," but had good reviews in other categories like judgement and dealing with the public.

Dickson is still relieved of duty almost a year after he shot and killed Allen.

