Man rescued after tree falls on mobile home; other damage reported

TYRONZA, Ark. — A man was rescued early Wednesday after a tree fell on his mobile home.

The tree came down as severe storms moved through the area around 4 a.m.

We are working to get more information about the situation.

Power lines are reported down in the Tyronza area.

In Osceola, power outages have forced schools to close.

The roof has been blown off a community center there also.

There are reports of three overturned 18 wheelers blocking I-55 in both directions.

Entergy reports more than 30,000 customers are without power.