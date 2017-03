MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A popular Memphis attorney has been arrested on sex charges.

According to police records, Arthur Horne was charged with aggravated rape and aggravated assault for an incident that happened on Wednesday.

Horne is a partner at Horne and Wells, LLC. Murray Wells released a statement saying, “The allegations are salacious. The facts will exonerate Mr. Horne and ultimately prove him innocent.”

Horne’s bond has been set at $75,000.

This is a developing story.