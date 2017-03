× Lent Recipe from the Flying Fish!

For Catholics, observing Lent includes giving up meat on Fridays often, in favor of fish.

Chef John May from Flying Fish is here with a recipe for Snappy Seasoning.

Flying Fish

105 S. 2nd St.

(901) 522-8228

Snappy Seasoning

18 oz Cajun seasoning

6 oz Pepper Supreme

2 tsp Lemon pepper

2 tsp Cayenne pepper

2 tbsp Cinnamon

2 tbsp extra fine granulated sugar

This will yield 4 cups. Sprinkle as much as you like on the fish during cooking.