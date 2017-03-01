× Heartbeat Abortion Bill Delayed By Lawmakers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Due to legislative technicalities, a bill that seeks to outlaw abortions in the state of Tennessee has been delayed another week.

The bill, supported by Representative Micah Van Huss, proposes that an abortion be denied after a heartbeat is detected. It was delayed after an amendment was not filed in a timely manner by the House Health Subcommittee, reported the Jackson Sun.

The president of pro-life group Tennessee Right to Life, Brian Harris, even testified against the bill and said, “Running legislation that is documented to be unconstitutional by the Supreme Court is not a good use of our time.”

Opponents took issue with the cost of the ultrasounds required to determine a heartbeat given that so many Tennessean’s are without healthcare presently.

Next week the bill will be heard again by the House Health Subcommittee.