Dyersburg is cleaning up after storm ripped through their town

DYERSBURG, Tenn. -- Much of Dyersburg looks like something out of a movie, and not the kind with a happy ending.

Winds as strong as 65 miles per hour tore through the town early Wednesday morning, sending trees onto homes, mangling power lines and shattering windows at shops along Dyersburg's town square.

Just blocks away, winds tore the roof off the Standing on the Word Ministries Church and sent pieces of it careening into the business next door.

"You don`t think coming to your church and expecting the whole roof to be taken off," said Reverend Herman Milton.

The church's contractor said it could cost anywhere from $100,000 to $150,000 to fix the damage. That fix won't come soon either.

"It could probably take several months. We could probably get into summer before all the damage is fixed."

The western edge of town seemed to feel the brunt of the storm's impact. A building off the Highway 51 bypass appears to have caved in on itself and there were plenty of power lines and trees blocking entire streets.

Linda Eudaly was jolted awake by the sirens around 5 a.m. and then heard something unexpected.

"It sounded like the roof was falling in."

A tree tore through the corner of her home, knocking out pieces of the roof. She was one of the lucky ones.

"I would think probably less than 50 structures received significant damage," said Mark Grant, director of Dyersburg's emergency operations. "We feel that we were fortunate to have only the damage that we had based on the type of storms that came through."

Wednesday afternoon, a team of Red Cross workers arrived from Memphis to assist. They said they'll mainly be looking at area on Dyersburg's outskirts, but anyone who needs assistance should reach out to them.

"If they had to move out of their home or if they have some damage, then the Red Cross can offer some financial assistance."

But despite everything they've been through and lost, the people of Dyersburg aren't letting go of their faith.

"When you know God`s in control, he has the answer to everything, so you know that there has to be a reason for all this."