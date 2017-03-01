District Attorney Office details Alexio Allen shooting death

MEMPHIS – Tonight we’ve learned Memphis Police Officer Leon Dickson is still relieved of duty almost a year after he shot and killed Alexio Allen.

Dickson said he feared for his life when he killed Allen last March and the District Attorney agreed, refusing to bring charges against Officer Dickson.

The DA released all the investigative files Tuesday night and we’ve been combing through hundreds of pages of documents, audio and video files to better understand what happened that day.

The files that were just released were given to DA Weirich back in July, she has been looking at the case since then. The Memphis Police Department didn’t get to look at this evidence until the end of January as they determine whether Dickson followed department policy.

Dispatch 911 call: “A female call is requested an ambulance for her brother, with mental condition. He is hallucinating and hearing voices,” Fire department was notified.”

We’re hearing exactly what happened the night Alexio Allen’s family called for an ambulance.

MPS officers Leon Dickson, Brian Moore and Joshua Crawford showed up too.

Allen’s sister Nastasha Lagaite spoke with us just hours after the shooting.

“I told them he is hallucinating he’s hearing voices, so y’all really can’t help we are trying to get him to an ambulance over here to take where we need to take him,” said Lagaite.

In the newly released recordings, Dickson walks us through what he remembers.

“I asked Alexio how you doing what’s going on,” said Dickson. He says man ain’t nothing going on, I`m alright.” “He said you just left here, I said yea I did just leave here but we`re back so I`m just trying to make sure you’re okay,” said Dickson.

At that point Dickson is notified by another officer there’s a gun in the house and then haunting words from Alexio Allen.

“The last thing I remember him saying was… we`re all gonna die, we`re all going to hell,” said Dickson. “Then he disappears into the room.”

“The first individual I made contact with she yells out he`s going to get a gun,” said Dickson.

Witnesses say Allen’s fiancee retrieved a rifle to give it to police but that Allen grabbed it too and the couple struggled over it. Dickson says Allen’s family and the other two officers ran for cover.

“They`re fight over this shotgun, they`re in the doorway where I’m at and I’m telling them drop it, drop it, drop it,” said Dickson.

Dickson says the gun was pointed at his chest so he fired four shots.

“I was in fear for my life and also trying protect the other individuals in the house, my fellow officers and his sisters,” said Dickson.

In a statement from Allen’s financee she says she was never scared of Allen but did call family members for help.