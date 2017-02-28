× Tigers hand Ole Miss its first loss of the season on diamond

OXFORD, Miss-Memphis and Ole Miss went back-and-forth through the early innings before the Tigers took hold of the game and rolled to a 9-6 win over the eighth-ranked Rebels Tuesday night at Swayze Field. The Tigers (5-2) handed the Rebels their first loss of the season.

Five different Tiger pitchers took the mound, but it was sophomore left-hander Hunter Smith who was the star of the night. Smith pitched three hitless innings and retired nine of the 10 batters he faced. He retired the first seven batters he faced.

James Muse started the game and kept the Tigers in it, pitching two innings and allowing three runs on four hits. Left-hander Drew Crosby was the first reliever to enter and he was dominant, pitching two scoreless innings and earning his second win of the season.

Colton Hathcock recorded his third straight save, pitching a perfect bottom of the ninth with two strikeouts. He has lowered his season ERA to 3.68 with three straight scoreless outings.

Freshman shortstop Alec Trela had his first multiple hit game of his career and smashed the first home run of his career to provide some insurance in the top of the ninth. Trela finished 2-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Designated hitter Andy Bowman also had two hits, a pair of doubles in his first two at-bats. Left fielder Colton Neel was 2-for-5 with two RBI and a solo home run in the third inning.

–gotigersgo.com–