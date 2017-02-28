Teen killed after girl sneaks him into home and her father mistakes him for intruder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. -- A 17-year-old Georgia teen was shot and killed early Saturday morning after a friend sneaked him into her home and her father mistook him for an intruder.

A 14-year-old girl invited Jordan Middleton into her home around 2:47 a.m. Saturday, WJBF reports. That's when father Derrick Fulton heard noises downstairs and grabbed his gun to investigate.

Following the family's barking dog to the guest bedroom, Fulton warned that he was armed and asked Middleton to identify himself.

Middleton then ran out of the room and the father shot him once in the chest, killing him.

Officers discovered Middleton's body in the home's foyer.

No charges have been filed.